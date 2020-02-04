|
Dora Mae Larson, 88, Jamestown, ND, formerly Valley City, ND passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Ave Maria Village Jamestown.
Dora was born February 28, 1931 to Hans and Irene (Thede) Vondergeest in Jamestown. She attended Bloom Township School and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1949. On June 16, 1949 Dora was united in marriage to Gordon Larson. They made their home in Valley City where she worked for different retail stores and Joe Ford for ten years before retiring to care for her husband and spend time with her beloved family.
She enjoyed life to the fullest with her family and her pets. Holidays were important to Dora where her family would gather together filling up many tables where great memories were made and shared.
Dora and Gordon, together, took great pride in being caretakers and watchers of their garden, yard, and the river waters near their house. Together they maintained an immaculate yard. They would plant flowers, especially roses of many colors, sharing them with their family, church, and friends. She also loved to knit and crochet intricate pieces of the Lord's Prayer and The Last Supper.
Dora was a member of Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City and the .
Dora is survived by her daughter Starr (Ron) Koble; sister-in-law Carol Vondergeest; daughters-in-law, Deb Larson and Terry Snyder-Larson; grandchildren, Shad Koble, Chris Larson, Pam Martin, and Blair Becker; and many great grandchildren.
Dora is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, John Vondergeest and two sons, Steven Larson and Kirk Larson.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 am in Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City with visitation one hour prior.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 5, 2020