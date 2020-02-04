Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora Larson Obituary
Dora Mae Larson, 88, Jamestown, ND, formerly Valley City, ND passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Ave Maria Village Jamestown.
Dora was born February 28, 1931 to Hans and Irene (Thede) Vondergeest in Jamestown. She attended Bloom Township School and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1949. On June 16, 1949 Dora was united in marriage to Gordon Larson. They made their home in Valley City where she worked for different retail stores and Joe Ford for ten years before retiring to care for her husband and spend time with her beloved family.
She enjoyed life to the fullest with her family and her pets. Holidays were important to Dora where her family would gather together filling up many tables where great memories were made and shared.
Dora and Gordon, together, took great pride in being caretakers and watchers of their garden, yard, and the river waters near their house. Together they maintained an immaculate yard. They would plant flowers, especially roses of many colors, sharing them with their family, church, and friends. She also loved to knit and crochet intricate pieces of the Lord's Prayer and The Last Supper.
Dora was a member of Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City and the .
Dora is survived by her daughter Starr (Ron) Koble; sister-in-law Carol Vondergeest; daughters-in-law, Deb Larson and Terry Snyder-Larson; grandchildren, Shad Koble, Chris Larson, Pam Martin, and Blair Becker; and many great grandchildren.
Dora is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, John Vondergeest and two sons, Steven Larson and Kirk Larson.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 am in Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City with visitation one hour prior.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -