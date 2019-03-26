Doris Ione Altringer, 87, entered eternal life on March 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD.

Doris was born on February 29, 1932 in Mansfield, SD to Lawrence and Pansie Harrington, joining siblings, Gerald, Maxine, Melvin, and Bernie.

Doris married James Schaeffer and moved to Aberdeen, SD. To this union three daughters, Sandra, Lana and Claudette were born.

She later married Joseph Maulis and raised her daughters in Winner, SD. Doris & Joe later moved to the farm near Witten, SD, where she enjoyed the country life. It was life on the farm and sharing that with family that brought her such joy.

Doris found her way to Valley City, ND, where she met and married Jim Altringer. Their time together was filled with dancing, attending church, and socializing with friends and family.

Upon Jim's death, Doris moved with her daughter, Lana, to the Black Hills of South Dakota and spent much time in Imperial, NE. One of her greatest joys was to have had the opportunity to live in the same town with all of three of her daughters.

Doris loved pheasant hunting and all of the friends and memories made each year. She was a gracious, caring person and always had a kind word for everyone. She loved dancing, making flowers for craft fairs, going to church, watching her great grandchildren play and ending each day with a CC Press in her hand. Doris never met a stranger and had many lifelong friends. She will be dearly missed.

Grateful for having shared her life are three daughters, Sandra Stoltz, Lana Maher and Claudette (Owen) Swanson; eight grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husbands Joe & Jim, son-in-law Jerry Maher, a grandson and two great grandchildren.

A memorial has been established in her name for future designation. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary