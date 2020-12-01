On Sunday, November 29, 2020 Doris Elaine Brandenberg, a life-long resident of Sanborn, ND passed away with family at her side. She was born on the family farm to Pete and Marie Rasmusson, July 20, 1924. Doris, a graduate of Sanborn High School, married her high school sweetheart, Leonard Brandenberg on October 31, 1945 and moved to her current residence where she would proudly tell people she had lived for 75 years.
To supplement the family income, Doris entered the work force after all her children reached school age. She worked in various positions including food service, Land O' Lakes during turkey season, Schoessling mink ranch, Allard Trophy, and 14 years in the hospitality industry retiring from the Clock Lounge.
She was an outstanding bowler and along with Helen Monson captured the state doubles title in 1959.
Having never been out of the state of ND prior to retirement, Doris and Leonard took to the road for many adventurous trips. They enjoyed many summers of camping and making new friends at the Crossing on Lake Ashtabula.
Doris was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed selecting flowers each spring from the nursery. As recent as this fall she canned her harvest of beans, tomatoes and pickles which she generously shared with family. She was also an outstanding cook and baker and was only a phone call away for culinary advice.
The yearly "90's" birthday party was a special occasion for Doris. Surrounded by family on her birthday each year brought her great joy.
Grateful for having shared in Doris' life are her children Paulette Schmitt (Jim), Conny Jensen (Marlin), Patricia Komrosky (Joel) and Charlie Brandenberg (Deb), 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Steven Lettenmaier, brother Roy Rasmusson, and sister Ruby Undem.
There will be a time of visitation at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City, ND, on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A private mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn, ND. Due to COVID 19 regulations, masks will be required during the visitation and at the family mass. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sanborn. The service will be live streamed and archived along with Doris' obituary on the funeral home website www.lerudschuldt.com