Doris Jean Butryn (Dibbern), born November 17, 1926 together with her twin sister, Eleanor Mae Bergman (Dibbern) in Valley City, North Dakota passed away peacefully, surrounded with love November 18, 2019 at Swedish Hospital Seattle, WA.
Born to Alfred David Dibbern and Mary Ursula Dibbern (Messner) on a bitter-cold November day Riverside Hospital (also known as Barnes County Hospital), the 3-lb. girls were swaddled, laid together in a shoe box and placed on an open-oven door.
Preceded in death by her sidekick twin, ''Ellie'' and many years prior beloved brother, Henry Arthur Dibbern formerly of Grand Forks, ND. Her Mother, Mary Dibbern (Messner), passed away when ''The Twins'' were only 6-years old yet they forever held fond memories of running around Valley City known as ''The Twins'' & spending summers with their cousins on the farm.
Founders of Trinity Lutheran Church Valley City, Dakota Territory were G-Grandparents Paul & Ursula Messner – settling just West of Valley City-1878 & Step G-Grandparents Christ & Fredrika Paetow settling just East of Valley City-1878. Their children, Doris' Grandfather Paul Messner, Jr. & Grandmother Mary Anderson(Peterson)/Paetow married 1886 and moved to Tolna, Dakota Territory where Paul Messner, Jr. had homesteaded alongside his brother, Jacob.
Very Early members of the Griswold Trinity Lutheran Church of Litchville, Dakota Territory were
G-Grandparents, Johann J. & Catharina Dorothea Bubach (Radel) settled in Litchville, Dakota Territory-1883 & Grandparents, Heinrich Carl Dibbern & Marie Dibbern (Bubach) settled in Litchville, Dakota Territory-1885
Although Doris and Eleanor left Valley City and became city girls, they were proud to have been born and raised in Valley City, North Dakota & loved to tell heart-warming & humorous stories which often included classroom antics involving their teachers, cherished memories of their good brother, their father who sang in the church (with gusto!) & played the church organ, their uncles who worked at the Valley City Times Record and Rev. & Mrs. Bohnhoff, of Trinity Lutheran Church just doors away from their own home and where they spent a great deal of time as little girls; Rev. & Mrs. Bohnhoff being Doris' Godparents.
Survived by daughters, Barbara ''Barby'' Jean Pell (Bob) West Chester PA & Gail Louis Butryn (Mike) Prescott AZ; two grandsons, Michael Butryn Pell (Dianna) Aberdeen NJ & Andrew Butryn Pell Honey Brook PA; Becket & Bobby/ Ethan, Emily & Evan, her beloved twin sister's children, Charles Alfred Bergman-Steilacoom WA, Carole Mary Bergman-Tacoma, WA, Marilyn Anne Parker (Bergman)-Graham WA, & cousin Mary Jean Benner (Dibbern) (Jack) DesMoines WA.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 4, 2019