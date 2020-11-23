1/1
Doris Johnson
Doris H. Johnson, 96, Valley City, North Dakota formerly of Lucca, North Dakota died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
Doris Helen Naekel , the daughter of John Joseph and Edna Mae (Whitcher) Naekel, was born near Valley City on September 30, 1924. She was the second of six children. Doris attended school in Green and Getchell Townships for the first eight years of schooling and then attended Valley City High School where she graduated in 1942. She worked for both JC Penney and Red Owl stores in Valley City.
She was united in marriage to Frederick Johnson of Lucca on September 1944 at the Congregational United Church of Christ, Valley City. They made their home near Lucca where they farmed for 39 years before moving to Valley City in 1985. Frederick passed away on July 16, 2005.
Doris was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, 4-H Club, Fingal American Legion Auxiliary, and Getchell Homemakers.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Curtis and Teresa Johnson, Marion, Iowa; and grandchildren, Kara Johnson, Abby (Spenser) Tinker, Erin Johnson (fiancé Cole Kuethe) and Tim Johnson.
Visitation for Doris will be 1-2 pm Wednesday, November 25, at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, with the funeral to follow at 2 pm at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Valley City.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
