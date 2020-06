Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy L. Enger, April 12, 1927 -- Dorothy L. Enger, 93, Mayville, N.D., died Saturday, June 6, in Bethany Retirement Living. Visitation will be from 1011 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Little Forks Lutheran Church in Portland, N.D. Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo.

