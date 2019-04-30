Dorothy Farland, 89, of Kimberling City, MO, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died March 19, 2019, in Kimberling City. Family directed memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Tablerock Healthcare (276 Fountain Lane, Kimberling City, MO). George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Dorothy J. Faust, daughter of Marcus and Dagne (Peterson) Faust, was born March 7, 1930, in rural Valley City, North Dakota. She graduated high school in Valley City. Following high school, she attended Lutheran Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dorothy was united in marriage to Lawrence Farland on July 31, 1952. They would spend the next 66 years together before Lawrence's passing in 2018. While raising their family they spent time in Preston, Minnesota, Harris, Iowa, and Sauk Centre, Minnesota. They moved to Sioux Falls in 1961. Her early working years were spent as a nurse. She later joined Lawrence in his business managing apartments.

Dorothy was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church in Kimberling City. She was also a member of Gideon International and the South Dakota Housing Association. She loved being outdoors. Any time spent gardening, camping, or at the lake home in Sauk Centre, was time well spent. She also had a skilled hand which allowed her to be an excellent seamstress and painter. In particular her painting of Norwegian Rosemaling was excellent.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Brian (Jackie) Farland of Wise, VA, Janet Farland of Kimberling City, MO, and Dean (LaDawn) Farland of Aurora, CO, and her grandchildren; Andrew, Joseph, Brooke, Chad, Ashley and Lucas as well as her siblings; Daniel Faust, Jean Nash and Mary Nash. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; grandson, Christopher and siblings; James Faust, Marcia Robert, Grace Beck, Lois Swanson and David Faust. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary