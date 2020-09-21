1/1
Dorothy Gusaas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Gusaas, 94, of Valley City, ND passed away at Sheyenne Care Center, Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Dorothy Jean Farley was born April 19, 1926 in Litchville, North Dakota. She married Morris Gusaas on October 28, 1944. They farmed northeast of Litchville retiring in 1984.
After Morris's passing in 1998, Dorothy lived in Jamestown, North Dakota for several years. She had resided at the Sheyenne Care Center for the past four years.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Wanda (Steve) Kurtz and Judy Keyser; son-in-law, Victor Pfarr; and her brother, Dennis Farley. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; son, Richard; daughters, Sharon Pfarr and JoAnn McGuire; two grandsons and two granddaughters. Also preceding her in death were her mother Mary Naze; sisters, Harriet Moug and Nelda Norcott; brothers Charles Farley and William Farley.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Spring Creek Cemetery, Hastings, ND.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved