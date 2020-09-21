Dorothy Gusaas, 94, of Valley City, ND passed away at Sheyenne Care Center, Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Dorothy Jean Farley was born April 19, 1926 in Litchville, North Dakota. She married Morris Gusaas on October 28, 1944. They farmed northeast of Litchville retiring in 1984.

After Morris's passing in 1998, Dorothy lived in Jamestown, North Dakota for several years. She had resided at the Sheyenne Care Center for the past four years.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Wanda (Steve) Kurtz and Judy Keyser; son-in-law, Victor Pfarr; and her brother, Dennis Farley. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; son, Richard; daughters, Sharon Pfarr and JoAnn McGuire; two grandsons and two granddaughters. Also preceding her in death were her mother Mary Naze; sisters, Harriet Moug and Nelda Norcott; brothers Charles Farley and William Farley.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Spring Creek Cemetery, Hastings, ND.

