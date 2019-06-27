Home

The funeral service for Dorothy D. Kjelland, 94, Valley City, ND will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-7 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural, Valley City. She passed away at Mercy Hospital in Valley City on June 27, 2019.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Dorothy's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 28, 2019
