The funeral service for Dorothy D. Kjelland, 94, Valley City, ND will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-7 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural, Valley City. She passed away at Mercy Hospital in Valley City on June 27, 2019.
