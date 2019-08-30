|
|
Dorothy A. Klein, 85, Valley City, ND died at the Sheyenne Care Center on August 27, 2019. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Valley City. Visitation will be held in the chapel at the Sheyenne Care Center on Thursday, September 5 from 5-7 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00. Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Dorothy's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 30, 2019