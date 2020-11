Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Orts, age 73, of Oriska, ND, died Saturday, November 14th at her residence

under CHI Hospice Care. A private family funeral mass will be held at a later date at St.

Bernard's Catholic Church in Oriska, ND. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery.

