Douglas R. Winkler, 78, was born on April 3, 1940 in Valley City, North Dakota to William C. Winkler and Katherine A. Cook. Doug and his five siblings, Shirley, William, Georgena, Fredrick and Irene, were raised on the family farm in Oriska, North Dakota.

Doug graduated from Oriska High School in 1958. He attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND specializing in Air Conditioning. He was drafted into the Army and began his service in August 1962. During his time in the military, he served in Korea during peacekeeping missions following the Korean War. He received military decorations as a Rifle M-1 Sharpshooter. Upon being discharged from the Army, Doug was hired at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and worked as a Systems Foreman for Plant Services. He retired as a Systems Designer in 2001 after 37 years of dedicated service.

Doug married Pearl Florence Koller from Dickenson, ND at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Grand Forks on August 1, 1967. Pearl and Doug had two daughters, Sonya and Sarah. Both graduated from Red River High School and the University of North Dakota. Sonya married Michael William Gillen of Bridgewater, NJ on September 25, 1993 in St. Michael's Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Sarah married Chad Brian Coulthart of Grand Forks on July 28, 2000 in St. Michael's Church.

Sonya and Mike were blessed with two beautiful children, Allison and Matthew. Sarah and Chad were blessed with three wonderful children, Jace, Blake and Rylee.

Allison, Matt, Jace, Blake and Rylee were Doug's pride and joy. He often visited Colorado to spend time with his family and especially his grandkids. Second only to his love for his grandkids was Doug's love for antique tractors. He collected, restored and occasionally showed off his prized possessions during local parades.

Doug enjoyed woodworking. He made many grandfather clocks, cedar chests, and furniture. He also made the ambry on the altar at St. Michael's Church in Grand Forks. Doug loved watching UND basketball and Twins baseball; he was a NASCAR fan; he enjoyed chatting with his dedicated friends over a cup of morning coffee at McDonalds and meeting his buddies for lunch.

Doug passed away unexpectedly at his home in Grand Forks. Doug enjoyed a happy and healthy life and was blessed with a peaceful passing in his sleep. Your thoughts and prayers for Doug are appreciated.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 with a 6:30 p.m. rosary service and 7:00 p.m. vigil service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Forks. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Saturday.

Burial: St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery, Oriska, ND, in the spring.

Military Honors: Accorded by members of the American Legion Post 157, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817 and the North Dakota Army National Guard.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND) Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary