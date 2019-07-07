|
|
Dovie Iverson, age 92, of Fargo, ND, formerly of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, July 6th at Villa Maria in Fargo, ND. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 12th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the church on Friday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019