Dr. Gary Valiere, Ph.D.

Longtime Valley City benefactor Dr. (Ph.D.) Gary M. Valiere passed away peacefully on November 21st, 2019 in Reno Nevada. He has been united with his wife of 64 years - Delores, who passed in 2015.

His amazing life produced many accomplishments. He was born in Valley City, North Dakota on the 24th of February, 1931. He also spent some of his youth in the Seattle area, as well as Missoula, Mt. But he returned to Valley City where he met the love of his life, Delores Elaine Leick who was also a Valley City native. They were married in 1951 and proceeded to have 4 boys over the next 8 years. He enlisted in the army national guard and proudly served his nation & family. He was also an avid, talented athlete, excelling in several sports, most notably football & boxing. During his teen years he became a golden gloves boxing champion. He was also a member of the 1949 Valley City State football team, which was inducted into the University's hall of fame in 1989.

As the family grew during those first years of marriage, Gary was very much a self-starter and had many ambitions for his family. In the late 50's, he took a job with the Phillips company in northern Texas, where his last son was born. From there his ambitions led him and the family to the Seattle area once more. But soon thereafter, they moved again; to Santa Barbara, before ultimately moving to Costa Mesa, Ca. in 1962. There they spent many years raising the family, and the boys attended the same high school, as life in the coastal town suited them all well.

While rising four boys, it was no easy task to continue his goals. But Gary was the ultimate giver of time and resources. As the boys grew older, he volunteered to coach their football, baseball, and basketball teams. His pop warner football teams were especially accomplished as they won league and regional titles. With four young athletes growing up and playing all the popular sports at the time, he was very active supporting and traveling to the many games of his sons. He was affectionately known to many as Coach Valiere, and his mentoring had only just begun. His generosity and nature to help others was evident in all aspects of his life.

Gary's aspirations were taken to new levels during his time in C.M., as he worked for Management Systems Corp., Astronautics Co., Douglas Aircraft Co., McDonnell Douglas Corp., Peat, Marwick, Mitchell and Co., and Rex Land & Associates among others. His career consistently evolved and in the mid to late 70's his work as a consultant propelled him into starting his own firms, beginning with Rigel, Inc. which he was the President & founder. In 1982 he was President of Professional Education and Development, Inc., which was designed to conduct educational training programs for government agencies, universities, industrial firms, and public seminars. From there, he started Astro Vista Inc., which he was the Chairman of the Board, and President of the company. AVI was a full service international consulting organization.

Throughout life, He continued to improve himself through education, earning a B.S. (Math and Chemistry), Valley City State University in 1955, a M.B.A. (Finance), Cal State Fullerton in 1968 and earned his Ph.D. (Psychology) in 1980 from United States International University, San Diego. Soon after, his teaching career began as he became a Professor at U.S.C, U.C.L.A, Sierra Nevada College, and the University of Nevada. He was also a guest lecturer at the America Graduate University, American Management Association, Society of Industrial Engineers, National Contract Management Association, National Institute of Management Research, and the Institute of Environmental Sciences. He was also a member of the Research Council of Scripps Clinic. His biography was selected to be recorded in Who's Who in the West, California, The United States, and The World, as well as the International Biographical Center. Dr. Valiere held research and executive management positions in seven of the top two hundred United States firms and has founded or co-founded six corporations.

In 1985 he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Valley City State University. He has more than 30 years of Executive accomplishments in eight diversified industries involving all functional disciplines from technology research, through product development, marketing and production. During his teaching career he was a guest lecturer at Universities and industrial seminars and has contributed over 300 articles to corporate and government libraries and National periodicals and journals. In 2002 he gave the commencement address to the graduates of Valley City State University.

In the late 1980's, Gary & Delores moved to Lake Tahoe, Nevada to live in their vacation home. This became another fun project to customize and restore a beautiful old property. As always, they were the best of hosts and welcomed so many friends & relatives to all their homes over the years. Gary continued his teachings there at Sierra Nevada College and held the Business chair position. In 1998, they moved from Incline Village to Reno, Nevada, where they both spent the last years of their lives.

In his later years Dr. Valiere remained the generous giver he always was while volunteering his time for S.C.O.R.E., (Service Corps of Retired Executives) helping young minds with assistance to their entrepreneurial endeavors. The patriarch of the Valiere family remained a traditional family man, providing invaluable advice to his sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as friends, neighbors, and nearly anyone who sought his assistance.

A family memorial was held on December 8th to commemorate Gary's life which began from very humble beginnings to become such a successful man of honor and integrity. The patriarch of the Valiere family will be heart felt missed, loved, and appreciated throughout time. A celebration of his life was to have been April 4th at the family home in Reno, Nevada, will be rescheduled.

He leaves behind three sons, Steve, Tom and Gary, (Michael passed in 2016), 7 Grandchildren, and 9 Great Grandchildren. The greatest generation truly lost one of the all-time greats on November 21st, 2019. But he will be forever remembered as a truly benevolent Husband, Father, Coach, Professor, Mentor and Friend.

