Dr. Helen Diemert, 93, of Fargo ND, died July 19, 2020, at Eventide Fargo, with family by her side.

Helen Marie Diemert was born on May 20, 1927, the eldest daughter of Matt and Elise (Anderson) Diemert in Buffalo, ND. She attended school in Buffalo where she graduated valedictorian in 1945. She studied at NDSU before transferring to the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, MN where she graduated in 1949 with an English major and Art minor. She taught English and Art in Gackle and Enderlin ND, and in Melrose and Stillwater, MN. She earned her Master's Degree in Art Education from University of Minnesota.

Helen moved to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in 1954 to join the faculty at University of Alberta as a professor in elementary education. She spent summers and a year sabbatical at Penn State University, earning her Doctoral Degree in Art Education, granted in 1972. She moved to Calgary and was appointed chair of the Fine Arts Department at the University of Calgary. She supervised several international graduate students and developed telecasts for CBC. Helen enjoyed traveling including a trip to Australia and a summer spent in Europe.

After living in Canada for 50 years, she returned to ND in 2008 and retired at Riverview-CHI Fargo and later moved to Eventide Fargo in 2018. She enjoyed music, including playing piano, clarinet, and violin. She was an extraordinary aunt who traveled the continent to visit her nieces, nephews, and her siblings, always bearing generous gifts and engaging the children in special art projects and experiences.

Helen is survived by her brother Paul Diemert (Rogue River, OR), and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lila McDermott, and her brother, Raymond Diemert.

Memorials may be directed to Riverview – CHI Living Communities, or to Presentation Prayer Center 1101 32nd Ave S Fargo, ND 58103.

Due to COVID-19, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Buffalo ND. Burial will take place at Buffalo Cemetery.

