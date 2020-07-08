1/
Dr. John Keller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dr. John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John Keller
Sept. 25, 1930 - July 6, 2020
VALLEY CITY, N.D. - Dr. John Keller, 89, Valley City, N.D., passed away Monday, July 6, in CHI Mercy Health, Valley City.
The funeral service will be 11 am Monday, July 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
A graveside service will follow later that afternoon at 3:30 pm, Monday July 13 at Goodrich Cemetery, Goodrich, ND.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, North Dakota. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved