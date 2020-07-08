Dr. John Keller
Sept. 25, 1930 - July 6, 2020
VALLEY CITY, N.D. - Dr. John Keller, 89, Valley City, N.D., passed away Monday, July 6, in CHI Mercy Health, Valley City.
The funeral service will be 11 am Monday, July 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
A graveside service will follow later that afternoon at 3:30 pm, Monday July 13 at Goodrich Cemetery, Goodrich, ND.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, North Dakota. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com