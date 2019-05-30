|
|
Duane Fast, 76, Valley City, ND passed away at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND on May 29, 2019. The funeral service for him will be held at First Baptist Church, Valley City at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, June 7 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, a prayer service will begin at 7:00. Duane will be laid to rest in the Alsen Cemetery, Alsen, ND.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 31, 2019