Duane Merrill Graalum, 84, of Valley City, ND formerly of Kathryn, ND went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He passed away at CHI Mercy Hospital Valley City.
Duane Merrill Graalum was born to Melvin and Mabel (Rue) Graalum on December 2, 1935 in Kindred, ND. He was baptized and confirmed in the Fron Lutheran Church in Horace, ND. Duane attended rural schools in Horace until moving with his parents when he was in eighth grade to rural Kathryn where his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Lori Graalum currently live. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1953. Following his graduation, he started farming with his dad and began his trucking business.
In July of 1957 he married Faye Smith. They continued farming along with the trucking business until retiring in 2001. Duane was a member of Nordheim Lutheran Church in rural Kathryn until 1988, at which time they joind Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City. They moved to Valley City in 2009.
He is survived by his wife, Faye; children, Renae (Jeff) Legge, Fergus Falls, MN, Laurie (Tom) Liebing, Marion, ND, Ronny (Terri) Graalum, Kathryn, Ryan (Lori) Graalum, Kathryn; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a sister, Marlys (Bob) Davis, Fargo; and several nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Liebing; his parents; a sister Phyllis (Carlton) Mennis; and in-laws Howard (Pearl) Smith, Ellen (Herb) Peterson, Norma (Cliff) Thorpe, Warren (Delores) Smith, and Kenny (Murlyn) Smith.
The visitation for Duane will be 1 pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Grace Free Lutheran Church followed by the funeral at 2 pm. Burial will be in Nordheim Cemetery, rural Kathryn. The funeral will also be webcast thru the church website at https://www.gracefree.com/watch-online
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Duane Merrill Graalum was born to Melvin and Mabel (Rue) Graalum on December 2, 1935 in Kindred, ND. He was baptized and confirmed in the Fron Lutheran Church in Horace, ND. Duane attended rural schools in Horace until moving with his parents when he was in eighth grade to rural Kathryn where his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Lori Graalum currently live. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1953. Following his graduation, he started farming with his dad and began his trucking business.
In July of 1957 he married Faye Smith. They continued farming along with the trucking business until retiring in 2001. Duane was a member of Nordheim Lutheran Church in rural Kathryn until 1988, at which time they joind Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City. They moved to Valley City in 2009.
He is survived by his wife, Faye; children, Renae (Jeff) Legge, Fergus Falls, MN, Laurie (Tom) Liebing, Marion, ND, Ronny (Terri) Graalum, Kathryn, Ryan (Lori) Graalum, Kathryn; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a sister, Marlys (Bob) Davis, Fargo; and several nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Liebing; his parents; a sister Phyllis (Carlton) Mennis; and in-laws Howard (Pearl) Smith, Ellen (Herb) Peterson, Norma (Cliff) Thorpe, Warren (Delores) Smith, and Kenny (Murlyn) Smith.
The visitation for Duane will be 1 pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Grace Free Lutheran Church followed by the funeral at 2 pm. Burial will be in Nordheim Cemetery, rural Kathryn. The funeral will also be webcast thru the church website at https://www.gracefree.com/watch-online
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.