The funeral service for Delmar Duane Smedshammer, 91, Litchville, North Dakota will be 11 am Friday, August 2, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Litchville. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in North LaMoure Cemetery, rural Litchville. He died Friday at Rosewood on Broadway, Fargo, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 29, 2019