Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Smedshammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Smedshammer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Smedshammer Obituary
The funeral service for Delmar Duane Smedshammer, 91, Litchville, North Dakota will be 11 am Friday, August 2, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Litchville. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in North LaMoure Cemetery, rural Litchville. He died Friday at Rosewood on Broadway, Fargo, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.