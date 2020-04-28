|
|
Duane Undem was born September 23, 1933, in Rogers, North Dakota to Ruth (Wakefield) and Torwell Undem.
Duane was an avid outdoorsman who loved water skiing, snow skiing, fishing, and hunting both deer and birds. He was an excellent shot with bow and arrow, deer rifles, and pistols. At the shooting range, he was an expert marksman.
Duane married Delores in 1953. Together they raised three children: Colleen, Kim, and Kent. They were married for over 65 years.
Duane and Delores loved going on trips together across the country on their Gold Wing motorcycle. He also loved driving his three-wheeler, snowmobile, dirt bikes and scooters. He loved his grandsons, Dan and Matt, and would teach them the importance of motorcycle and hunting safety.
Duane was committed to his faith and was very active in his church, Dazey Assembly of God. Anytime the church needed something, he would make it himself.
In his later days, he made staff laugh at Eventide nursing home. He was a jokester telling everyone he was going to be 100 years old on his next birthday.
The loss of Duane was made more bearable by the gentle and loving services provided by Eventide Nursing Home of Fargo, ND. These capable and kind providers told his family stories about Duane that changed their tears to smiles and laughter. Duane found his way into the refrigerator and then into their reception areas and then into their hearts in pursuit of treats and a means to eat it. They found him very entertaining and he felt their love every day. His family and friends cannot thank them enough for the relief provided by their exemplary care. Duane's family wants to thank Eventide for their loving care.
He passed away on April 25, 2020, and will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
Duane was preceded in death by his loving wife Delores; son Kim; sister Laura; brothers Orville, Roy, Earl, Harold, Freeman, and Ralph. He is survived by his daughter Colleen (Rod) Brown; son Kent Undem; grandsons Dan Brown, Matt (Crystal) Brown and great-grandsons Oliver, and Austen.
A private family service will be held at Leal Cemetery in Leal, ND.
Arrangements for Duane have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 29, 2020