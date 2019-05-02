|
Edith "Edie" Smith, age 78, of West Fargo, ND, formerly of Tower City, ND, died Wednesday, May 1st at her residence in West Fargo under Hospice Care surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 7th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tower City. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday evening at the church. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 3, 2019