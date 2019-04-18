|
|
The funeral service for Edna Marie Maasjo, 92, Valley City, ND, will be held 1:30 pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Fingal, ND. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. Visitation will continue one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Valley City. She died Wednesday, April 17, at the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 19, 2019