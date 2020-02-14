|
|
Edward "Ed" D Christ, 90, of Jamestown, North Dakota passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Eventide Nursing Home, Jamestown.
Edward was born on a farm near Wimbledon, ND. He married Clara (McMillan) in 1950. They had three children; Edward (Kelly) Grand Forks, ND, Colleen Hare (Jim) Wimbledon, ND and Kevin (Renee) Bismarck, ND. Edward and Clara farmed near Leal, ND until retiring in 1992. They lived on the farm until moving to Jamestown in 2003. Ed enjoyed bowling, golfing, and watching sports activities with children and grandchildren. Throughout his lifetime he served on various boards including Leal Methodist Church, North Central School Board, Farmers Union Oil of Wimbledon, Edna Rural Fire Department, Leal Cemetery Board and Edna Township Board.
He leaves behind his wife of 69 years Clara (McMillan), three children, six grandchildren; Stacy (Tim) Lettenmaier, Leslie (Brad) Kallenbach, Julie (Corey) Knauss, Mike (Heather) Christ, Nick (Amy) Christ, and Bridget (Micah) Amos, twin sisters Barbara Sizer and Betty Kubis, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Anna Christ.
Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Jamestown, with Pastor Joel Winckler officiating.
Burial: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Jamestown.
Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 17, 2020