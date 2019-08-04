|
The funeral service for Edwin H. Bjerke, 97, Lisbon, ND will be held 2 pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City, Pastor Jolene Knudson-Hanse officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND with a prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue one hour before the service at the church. He died Saturday, Aug 3, 2019 at the ND Veteran's Home in Lisbon, ND. Burial will be at Memory Gardens, near Valley City.
Edwin Herman Bjerke was born on March 8, 1922, at home near Fingal, ND, the son of Christian and Mina (Minnie Maasjo) Bjerke. He attended Langemo School near Fingal. He was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Church near Nome.
He was a hard worker and worked various jobs before enlisting into the army on March 31, 1944, serving in France and Germany and was discharged on May 8, 1946.
Following discharge he returned to Fingal and worked several jobs before joining Culligan where he worked for 36 years. After retirement he painted barns and houses.
He married Darlene Sorby on Oct. 19, 1951 in Webster, SD. They were married for 58 years at the time of her death in 2010. They made their home on a farm near Kathryn, then moved to Valley City where they resided the rest of their life together, except for 10 years in Fort Ransom. He moved to the ND Veteran's Home in Lisbon, ND in Sept 2011.
He was a past member of the Knights of Pythias, the Eagles, the American Legion, the VFW, Sons of Norway, and was a Boy Scout Leader. He was a member of both Faith Lutheran Church and Preston Church, near Fort Ransom. He served on the church council, ushered, and taught Sunday School. He had a very strong faith and loved the Lord.
Dancing and music were a huge part of his life, especially the old Hymns, polkas and waltzes. He was an accomplished, self taught master of the accordion, guitar, and harmonica. He loved wood working, gardening and could fix almost anything. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his story telling, and as a true old fashioned gentleman. Meticulous about his appearance, he loved hats, crisply ironed clothes and shiny shoes.
He is survived by one son, Gene (Nancy) Bjerke, four grandchildren; Tony (Michelle) Bjerke, Emily Barclay, Alena (Steve) Ternes, and Jarred Bjerke four great-grandchildren; Molly Morro, Alexandra Barclay, Jonathan Ternes, and Joshua Ternes; one brother-in-law, Kermit (Arlys) Sorby, and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Bjerke and Marilyn Sorby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Bjerke; both brothers, Simon (Vivian) Bjerke and Melvin Bjerke; and all six of his sisters and their spouses: Thelma (Henry) Larson, Mabel (Lewis) Larson, Eva (Odin) Pederson, Corrine (Ernest) Larson, Marcy (Marvin) Johnson, Loraine (Jervel) Moen.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 5, 2019