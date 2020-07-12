Edwin Whitcomb, age 73, of Valley City, ND, died Friday, July 10th at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo, ND. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 17th at the Valley City Eagles Club in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the Eagles on Friday afternoon. Inurnment will be in Woodbine Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com