1/
Edwin Whitcomb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Whitcomb, age 73, of Valley City, ND, died Friday, July 10th at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo, ND. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 17th at the Valley City Eagles Club in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the Eagles on Friday afternoon. Inurnment will be in Woodbine Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jul. 12 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
Valley City Eagles Club
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Valley City Eagles Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved