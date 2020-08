Or Copy this URL to Share

Eileen Maresh, age 72, of Valley City, ND, died Friday, August 21st at her residence under Hospice Care. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 28th at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Church and one hour before the service Friday morning. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.

