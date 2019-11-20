|
|
Eileen Margaret Van Dyck
Dec. 29, 1919 - Nov. 3, 2019
Eileen was born December 29, 1919 to John and Frances
(Starke) Clancy, on the family homestead in Dazey, North Dakota. She was the oldest of eight children and grew up on the family farm in Valley City, North Dakota.
On a trip to visit family in Portland Oregon she met a man named Jack Van Dyck. They were married March 24, 1940 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Portland, Oregon. They became life partners for 46 years and together raised seven children:
Karen Frances (1941); Douglas John (1943); Linda Eileen (1945); Gregory Lynn (1948); Stanley Jay (1951); Rita Gertrude (1954); and, Jeffery Joseph (1956).
In the spring of 1947, they moved to Medford, Oregon for better work prospects. They lived with intermittent water in a tiny two-bedroom house during their first three years. Then a prayed for reliable well provided water for the beautiful yard and gardens still evident today around the tiny two-bedroom house.
From 1963 until 1978, in addition to all of the above, she and Jack also owned and operated Cascade Variety, a small department store in White City, Oregon where five of their seven children learned a good work ethic. There Eileen not only kept the books, but sold her beautiful handiwork of knitting, crocheting, and sewing and offered to teach the skills and assist anyone who wished to learn the skills themselves. She enjoyed passing her talents on.
She spent her life in service to others, active in Sacred Heart Parish which she joined in 1947. For nearly 70 years, she devoted herself to numerous ministries. Eileen belonged to the Altar Society and organized their various events such as the
Easter Monday Luncheon.. She was a lifelong member of Catholic Daughters, serving as State Regent. She organized, cooked and cleaned up for funeral and wedding receptions, even planning the kitchen in the Parish Hall which she used often.
Eileen was mother to seven, grandmother to 22, great-grandmother to 23, almost 24 and great-great-grandmother to 5, all of whom have been the recipients of her time, talents and love. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her daughter, Karen.
The funeral mass was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Medford, Oregon, on November 16th.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 21, 2019