Elaine Englin
1942 - 2020
Elaine Englin, 78, passed away on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at her home. 
Elaine M. Englin was born to Johnny and Edna (Kraft) Twidt on July 18, 1942 in Valley City, ND. She grew up on a farm by Kathryn, ND and attended school in Hastings, ND. On May 10, 1960 she married Jerry Englin and they made their home in Litchville, ND where they owned and operated the Family Meat Market. In 1983, Elaine moved to Jamestown, ND where she worked at Central Dakota nursing home until she retired in 2001. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed working on many craft projects, watching old westerns, game shows and her favorite was The Young and the Restless. She also enjoyed planting flowers and reading romantic novels. Elaine is survived by her children, daughter Julie (Kent) Esterby, Fargo, ND and son Shannon (Carrie) Englin, Jamestown, ND, brothers, Leroy Twidt, Valley City, ND, Burnell Twidt, Mandan, ND, sister Sharon (Ed) Pederson of West Fargo, ND and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Jody, and sisters Shirley and Linda. The family has requested no visitation and funeral due to COVID-19 virus.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2020.
