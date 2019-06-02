Home

Elaine Hoffart, 91, Valley City, ND, passed away on June 1, 2019 at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City while surrounded by her family. The funeral mass for her will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sanborn, ND at 10 AM. Visitation will be held there on Wednesday from 5-7 PM with a Rosary and prayer service beginning at 7. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sanborn.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Elaine's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019
