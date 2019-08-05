|
|
The funeral service for Elaine M. Manstrom, 73, Valley City, North Dakota will be 10:30 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Valley City. She passed away Sunday, August 4 at Eventide, Fargo, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, North Dakota. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019