Elizabeth Ann Rude, age 87 of Fargo, ND died Saturday May 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Elizabeth Ann (Altringer) Rude (also lovingly known as "Toots" and "Bette") was born to Oswald and Gerda (Ose) Altringer on May 27, 1931 at their home in Wimbledon, ND. Elizabeth grew up in Eckelson, ND, where she graduated from high school in 1947. Upon graduation Elizabeth moved to Fargo where she attended and graduated from Interstate Business School. After graduation she worked at Merchants National Bank, Bell Phone Company and later was secretary to Mr. Black of the Fargo Forum Newspaper.

Elizabeth married LeRoy C. Rude on October 25, 1952. The couple lived in Texas, Montana, Idaho, and Virginia before retiring and returning to North Dakota. Elizabeth's joy in life were her family and friends. Her love and generosity will be missed. Elizabeth was a longtime member of Nativity Catholic Church and recently joined Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo. Her devout faith gave her strength to overcome all of life's challenges.

Elizabeth is survived by her three children, Stacie Rude of Omaha, NE, Laurie (Bernard) Carr of Spotsylvania, VA and Jeffrey (Kris) Rude of Cheyenne, WY; her sister Cheryl Wiebe of Fargo, ND. Elizabeth's grandchildren Joseph Helton of Fargo, ND, David (Tracy) Carr, Caitlin Carr and Ann Carr of Spotsylvania, VA and Benjamin Rude and Carolyn Rude of Cheyenne, WY; and two great-grandchildren Brynn and Kash of Spotsylvania, VA. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister.

Rosary: 6:45 P.M. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.

Prayer Service: 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with visitation starting at 5:00 P.M.

Mass of Christian Burial: 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, West Fargo.

Burial: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.

Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 20, 2019