Elton Emil Kjelland passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City, ND.
Elton (Stub) was the youngest of nine siblings born July 9, 1927 in Valley City, ND to Benjamin and Anna (Peterson) Kjelland. He attended Green Consolidated School. Elton farmed with his brother Bernhard and later his nephew Gregory, retiring at the age of 86.
Elton was an active member of Green Township and Zion Lutheran Church, rural Valley City. Always active, Elton enjoyed basketball and bowling. He was a Twins fan and the family historian.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Sheyenne Care Center for their kindness and the care given to Elton during his time there.
Elton is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Olaf, Marie, Harold, Bernhard, Bernice, Margaret, and Leonard.
He is survived by his sister Edna Johnson and many nephews, nieces and extended family.
A private service will be held for the family with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The funeral service will be recorded and viewable at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com on Wednesday, November 18.
The family prefers donations in Elton's honor be made to Zion Cemetery or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guest book is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2020.
