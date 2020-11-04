Elva Jean (Schulz) Pederson

1922-2020

Elva Jean (Schulz) Pederson, 97, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at her daughter's home in Escondido CA. Elva was born on November 13, 1922 to John and Lillie (Beil) Schulz. She was the oldest of four girls. Elva and her siblings were raised on the family farm in Barnes County and in 1937 they moved to Valley City. She graduated from Valley City High School in 1941. She married Clifford J Pederson in 1947 and they lived on the Pederson farm in Sheyenne Valley until 1949 at which time they moved to Valley City and lived there until l951 when they moved to Fargo, ND. The family moved to Minot, ND in 1956 and in 1964 they relocated to Great Falls, MT and made their final move in 1966 to Lakewood, Co. In 2013 she moved to Escondido, CA to be with her daughter.

Elva Jean had a successful 25 years as a manager for Hatch's Hallmark in Lakewood, CO. She was a member of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, the Sons of Norway and the American Legion in Lakewood CO. Elva enjoyed quilting, baking, reading, various crafts and watching her favorite baseball and football teams on TV. She relaxed with her adult coloring books and playing games on her IPad. She enjoyed a good conversation, sharing her family history and loved being entertained by her great grandkids.

Elva was preceded in death by her parents John and Lillie(Beil) Schulz, her husband Clifford, sons John and Richard, sister Joyce, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Gordon Mjoen, in- laws John and Lindis (Thoresen)Pederson, brother-in-law and sister-in law Leonard and Lillian (Pederson) Griese, brother-in-law John Meras, son-in-law Richard Ciberay, grandson David Ciberay, granddaughter Katie Pederson, nephew Bruce Mjoen and great nephew Eric Reitmeier.

She is survived by her sons Dennis(Diana) Pederson, Gary (Susan) Pederson, daughter Pamella Ciberay and her sister Mary Meras along with 9 grandchildren: April (Rod) Sigmon; Sheri (Jake) Taylor; Jamie (Robert) Balius; Mindy, Jeff, Lindsy, Riley, Paul and Angel Pederson and 14 great grandchildren: Hailee, Luke, Nash Sigmon; Corey, Aaron, Tim, and Jade Taylor; Kayla, Kellen, and Katherine Ciberay; Noah Willoughby; Emily and Robbie Balius and Makenzie Pederson and 6 nieces and nephews: Ioannis (Betsy) Meras, Maria (John) Oakes, Darius Meras, Marlys Mjoen, Barbara (Howard) Reitmeier and Scott Mjoen.

Our mom lived a wonderful life and will be missed by all who knew her. She took great pride in her family and was the keeper of the family history. Burial was at Mt. Lindo Cemetery in Denver, CO. Cards and letters can be sent to Pamella Ciberay, 640 Allenwood Lane, Escondido, CA 92029

