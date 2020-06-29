Emogene Pfaff

Emogene C. Pfaff, 80, Valley City, ND passed away at her home under the care of her family with the help of hospice on June 28, 2020. A memorial service for her will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home at 3:00PM, Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the funeral home. She will be buried at Spring Creek Cemetery, Hastings, ND. The service will be livestreamed and recorded. It can be viewed along with her obituary at www.lerudschuldt.com.
Emogene Carol Selleck was born May 13, 1940 in Valley City, ND to Leslie and Marjorie (Dash) Selleck. She grew up in Valley City.
On June 1, 1958, she married Everett Kenneth Pfaff. They had 8 daughters and 3 sons. Her family was her priority and she cherished the time with them. Having 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, was a sense of great pride to Emogene. She bragged about her family often.
Emogene enjoyed baking in general, but especially homemade buns. She liked scrapbooking, genealogy, gardening and had a large collection of chickens. Her favorite thing was family get-togethers. Emogene spent countless hours going through family histories and made books for each of her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 daughters, Janice and Judy; a son, Raymond; and her husband, Everett.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Jim) Rolfzen of Winterhaven, CA, Connie Behm of Valley City, Laura (Nick) Seelye of Cayuga, ND, Pam Pfaff of Valley City, Kathy (Rory) Lien of Lisbon, ND, Sherry (Mike) Hass of Valley City, Lonny (Tammy) Pfaff of Hayward, WI, and Steven (Jody) Pfaff of Litchville, ND; sisters, Betty (Ed) Whitcomb and Gail (Dave) Buchanan of Valley City; 22 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special lifelong friend, Ardis Martin.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.