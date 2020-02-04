|
The Celebration of Life service for Enid Tangen Hanson, 91, Enderlin, North Dakota will 2 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Waldheim Lutheran Church, rural Kathryn, North Dakota. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Waldheim Cemetery in the spring.
Enid Genevieve Tangen was born December 17, 1928, in Kathryn, North Dakota, the daughter of Nils and Annie (Dahl) Tangen. She was baptized and confirmed at Waldheim Lutheran Church. Enid attended school in Kathryn graduating in 1946 as valedictorian.
Enid married her true love Wilmer Hanson on December 7, 1948. Together they raised their two sons in Valley City. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and coffee with friends. She loved shopping and most of all dancing with her true love.
Her grandchildren remember hours of her playing with them and the cookie jar was always full. Enid's faith was strong and she was a long time member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City.
Enid is survived by her two sons, Bruce (Holly) Hanson, Mesa, AZ, John (Darla) Hanson, Williston, ND; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, Brandon (Summer) Lolling and children, Payton and Carter, Mesa; Kimberly (Chris) Morris and children, Autumn, Abigail and Joshua, Cottenwood, AZ; Ryan Hanson, Williston; Christopher Hanson, Williston; Zachary Wescom, Gilbert, AZ; and sister Muriel Larson, Fargo, ND.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Neil and Norton and grandson, Jay Wescom.
A special thanks to the staff at Maryhill Manor for the loving care of our mom. Also we want to extend a thank you to CHI Hospice for their care.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 5, 2020