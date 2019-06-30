The funeral service for Eric Johnson, 71, Valley City, North Dakota, will be 10 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the chapel. Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Svold, ND. He passed away on June 28 at his home.

Eric Ellis Johnson was born to Sigurdur and Mary (Klindt) Johnson on May 10, 1948 in a snow storm in Gardar, ND at home. He attended school in Hoople, ND and Grafton, ND.

He began working for farmers and John Reilly doing masonry around Grafton ND before moving to Valley City, ND to work for a couple of different construction companies. Then he started his own construction company for 40 plus years.

Eric was married to Roslyn (Novak) Johnson on August 21, 1995 in Valley City, ND. They started building their life together in Valley City. They owned Eric Johnson Construction before retiring at the age of 68.

Eric would be able to make friends anywhere he would go. He was loved by his family and friends. Eric was always laughing and having a good time. He loved to travel and spend weekends at his siblings. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He would always help someone in need.

He was survived by his wife: Roslyn (Novak) Johnson of Valley City, ND; his 6 children: Terry Johnson of Valley City, ND; Tamie (Noranne) Johnson of Daven Port, FL; Tim Johnson of Valley City, ND; Ranae (Gene) Loftsguard of Grafton, ND; Eric Johnson of Valley City, ND and Marie Johnson of Cooperstown, ND; his 5 siblings: Joeann (Paul) Norton of Granite Falls, WA; Martha (Robert) Johnson of Grafton, ND; Holly Johnson of Grafton, ND; Jennie (Rodney) Patrow of Nashwauk, MN; and Sig (Lorelei) Johnson of Wahpeton, ND; his 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; 2 infant brothers; 1 sister: Marie Jensen and 1 nephew; Kyle Munoz.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel.