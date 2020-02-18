|
Esley Jay Short was born May 23, 1934 in Valley City, North Dakota. He attended and graduated from Dazey High School. Following school he worked as a carpenter. He served in the United States Army from December 2, 1952 until December 1, 1955. On August 17, 1958 Esley was united in marriage to Darlene Hammersmith in the Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Dazey. They moved to Berthold, ND where he worked for the lumber yard for three years before making Luverne, ND their home. Esley was the janitor and a school bus driver for the school until it closed.
Following retirement, Esley did woodworking making displays for arts and crafts that Darlene made and they would travel to different craft shows to sell her merchandise. He liked to keep his yard well groomed.
Esley is survived by his son Ty (Julie) Short of Plymouth, MN; two granddaughters; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by his wife, a brother Orley Short and a sister Beverly Eggert.
Darlene passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hopkins Methodist Hospital, Hopkins, Mn. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 20, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dazey. Burial will be in the Dazey Cemetery in the spring.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 19, 2020