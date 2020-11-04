Ethel Erickson, age 100, of Waco, Texas and formerly of Larimore, ND, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.
Ethel Elnor Anderson Pikey Erickson was born September 14, 1920 to Elsie Maier Anderson and Theodore (Ted) Anderson at Valley City, ND.
As a child she moved to Lawrenceburg, Tennessee with her family and later to Missouri.
She met and married Cornelius Phillips Pikey in 1938 at Marston, MO where they farmed until he joined the Air Corps in 1942. While he was in Europe, she moved back to Eckelson, ND, and after he returned they moved to Sanborn, ND where they lived for many years.
Ethel was a member of the Congregational Church at Sanborn where she served as President of the ladies aid, Sunday school superintendent and youth leader. She served in several capacities in the Congregational conference ladies program and was the first elected lay life and work chairman of the U.C.C. She was a 4-H leader, worthy matron of Eastern Star, Prairie chapter #7 and North Star chapter #32. She was president of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary, daughters of the American Revolution, Pioneer Daughters of ND.
She played guitar and sang on the radio at Jamestown, ND in the early 40's and sang in a trio in the early days of TV from Valley City, ND and she sang at many functions in the community.
She was a trained cosmetologist and a registered practical nurse.
Because of her health, they moved to St. Louis in 1965 and later to Duluth, MN and Bellville, IL.
Her husband died in March 1974 and she moved to Larimore, ND.
Her son Sgt. Paul S Pikey, army special forces (airborne) green beret was killed in July 1974.
She married James Hogel Erickson in September 1975. She joined the United Methodist Church and was active in the U.M.W., sang solos and was in the church choir.
She had many God given talents and always said "I won't say I can't do something until I've tried it".
Ethel is survived by her daughters Ethel (Jan) Holweger, and Donna Eisenman, one stepson Donn Erickson, 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 31 great-great-grandchildren. One sister and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, husbands, son Paul, daughter Phillis, granddaughter Sara, and brothers and sisters.
VISITATION: Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. in the Bakke Funeral Home in Larimore.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.
Social distancing and masks are required.
