|
|
The Mass of the Christian Burial for Ethel Stangler, 95, Valley City, North Dakota, will be 10:30 Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Valley City. Visitation will begin at 5pm Friday at the church followed by the Rosary at 6:30 and a prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will also be one hour before mass. Burial will be in the spring at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fingal, North Dakota. She passed away February 13 at the Sheyenne Care Center.
Ethel Theresa Domesle, the daughter of Frank and Augusta (Bili) Domesle, was born on the family farm near Lucca, North Dakota, on February 21, 1924. She attended Lucca School and graduated from Lucca High School in 1941.
She graduated from Valley City State Teacher's College with a Standard Certificate in 1943 and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1946. She taught at Solen, Luverne and Lisbon public schools in North Dakota and two years at Washougal Junior High School in Washougal, Washington.
In 1950, she began teaching art in the Fargo Public Schools and taught there until December 29, 1969, when she married Raymond Stangler at St. Anthony's Church in Fargo.
They made their home on the Stangler farm near Lucca until March 2000, when they moved to Valley City. While living in Lucca they were members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fingal, and she was a member of St. Ann's Society and served on the church council. She was a current member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and North Dakota Retired Teachers Association. Ethel made her home at the Legacy Place for a short time before entering the Sheyenne Care Center in Jan of 2016.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond, who died in February of 2011, and a sister, Doris (Oral) Otteson.
Ethel is survived by her nephews, Mark Otteson, Burnsville, Minnesota; Peter (Julie) Otteson, Wolverton, Minnesota and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 18, 2020