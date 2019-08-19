|
Eugene "Gene" Pederson, 54, Valley City, ND passed away at his home on August 15, 2019. He was under the care of his family with the assistance of Hospice of the Red River Valley during the final stages of his cancer. The funeral service for Gene will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be held there Wednesday from 5:00 PM until a prayer service begins at 7:00. He will be buried at the Mapleton Cemetery, Mapleton, ND, next to his father.
Eugene Allen Pederson was born in Ellendale, ND on June 19, 1965 to Clarence and Gladys (Hartman) Pederson. His family moved to Courtenay and Wimbledon, ND before settling in Valley City, where he graduated from Valley City High School with the class of 1983. Gene was a gentle giant. He was one of the neighborhood kids that watched out for the rest of the kids and this trait stayed with him.
Gene's love of the outdoors followed him into adulthood. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. As a member of Barnes County Wildlife, he was active in the Take a Kid Fishing Day for many years.
He spent many years working for Valley Rental Service, first alongside his father, and continuing after he passed away in 1989. Eventually an opportunity opened up at the Barnes County Highway Department, where he worked until his health wouldn't allow it.
Gene is survived by his mother, Gladys; his sister, Pam (Jeff) Sorenson; nephews, Brian Kline, Zachary Kline and Jericho Sorenson; and a great nephew, Jaxen Kline. He also leaves behind several other family members and countless friends he considered family, including Victoria Stearns, who was like a daughter to him. His grandparents and father preceded him in death.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Gene's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 20, 2019