Eugene Howard Triebold, 95, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Leeds, ND, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 201 at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Leeds Lutheran Church in Leeds, ND with Pastor Sharon Baker officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service at the church. Music will be provided by Lucia Jacobson. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Valley City, ND at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Leeds Lutheran Church: 250 1st Street SE, Leeds, ND 58346.
Eugene Howard Triebold was born in Valley City ND to Elmer W. and Hannah Petersen Elm Triebold. He was raised on the family farm and attended elementary school in Alta Township near Valley City. He graduated from Valley City Public High School in 1942.
Gene worked on the family farm as well as neighboring farms in his youth. He was later employed by the Northern Pacific Railroad, Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, Hi-Line Farmers Elevator Company, Cass County Electric, and Valley City Public Utilities prior to starting employment with Otter Tail Power Company in 1948 – a career that would span 40+ years.
On June 6, 1953 Eugene was united in marriage to Arlene Hustoft at Sheyenne Valley Lutheran Church in Kathryn ND. The couple had two children – Ronald and Nancy.
Eugene's various job assignments with Otter Tail relocated the family to Jamestown ND, Fergus Falls MN, Morris MN, Oakes ND, Carrington ND, Cooperstown ND and finally Leeds ND in 1963.
While in Leeds, Gene served 27 years on the city council. He was particularly proud of the role the council played in improving city streets as well as updating city water and sewer systems. He was a long-time member of the Leeds Fire Department and Leeds Lutheran Church. He served as Benson County League of Cities Secretary and was an active amateur radio operator for nearly 60 years.
After retiring, Gene and Arlene moved to Valley City and lived on the Triebold family farm for a few years and then returned to Leeds. In 2004 they moved one last time to Devils Lake ND.
Eugene is survived by his daughter, Nancy, of Fargo ND. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; a son, Ronald; his parents; a brother, Roland; and a sister, Lois Rudow.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 15, 2019