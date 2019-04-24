Evangeline Sue Tulp (Kittelson) 82, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away April 23rd, 2019 at Villa Maria in Fargo, ND.

Evangeline was born October 25, 1936 at Harvey, ND to Clarence and Mathilda (Hagen) Kittelson and lived on a farm north of Goodrich, ND. She went to school and graduated from Goodrich Public School in Goodrich, ND. She married Richard Tulp on August 28th, 1955. They had four children Vikki Coombs (Ellery), Kevin Tulp (Anita), Deb Koebernick (Gary) and Ann Marie Daniel (Roland); 10 grandchildren Eric, Melissa and Christopher Coombs; Ryan, Wyatt and Courtney Tulp; Corey and Myriah Koebernick; Dia and Brody Daniel; and 31 great grandchildren.

Evangeline and Dick lived and raised their family in the Hurdsfield/Goodrich ND area where they farmed, owned a café, and mom worked for the local hardware store. In 1986, they moved to Valley City, ND where she worked for the Senior Citizen Center in Valley City as the kitchen manager for 28 years.

Our loving wife and mom was an amazing woman who instilled in our lives hard work ethic, integrity, empathy, and grit. Her passion and love for cooking was shared with all of her children, grandchildren and great grands. She taught us how to make bread, doughnuts, kuchen, lefsa, strudels, fleishkechla, knoephla soup, and so much more. Family was always first for her, and having gatherings with them for every occasion over a homecooked meal, playing cards, games, or just enjoying each other was a regular occurrence. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was always involved in serving in every church she attended. She was a giving heart who truly served her Lord and others.

Evangeline is survived by her husband Dick, of 63 years; her children, Vikki, Kevin, Debra and Ann Marie; 10 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

The visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday at Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City, with a prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue Friday at 9:30 am followed by the funeral service at 10:30 am in the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hurdsfield, ND.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be shared with Pleasant Hill Endowment in Hurdsfield, ND ; Hospice of the Red River Valley; and Sheyenne Valley friends of Animals.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be shared with Pleasant Hill Endowment in Hurdsfield, ND ; Hospice of the Red River Valley; and Sheyenne Valley friends of Animals.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.