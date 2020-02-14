Home

Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Valley City, ND
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Valley City, ND
1922 - 2020
Florence Karlgaard Obituary
The funeral service for Florence K. Karlgaard, 97, Valley City, North Dakota formerly of Litchville, North Dakota will be 10:30 am Monday, February 17, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the spring in North LaMoure Cemetery, rural Litchville. She passed away February 13 at the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
Florence Kathryn Hanson was born September 27, 1922 in Doran, Minnesota, the daughter of Martin and Gena (Engelson) Hanson. She attended country school near Doran and then attended and graduated from Campbell (MN) High School in 1941. Florence was united in marriage to Jens Karlgaard on November 12, 1942 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. They lived and farmed near Doran before moving to Blackloam Township, near Litchville in October of 1950. They farmed there until 1976 when they sold the farm to their son, Gary and has since been passed on to the 3rd generation, Kris. Jens passed away on April 13, 1977. Florence worked for the ARC Thrift Store for 15 years. She was a caregiver for many years for Gladys Arves. Florence moved to Valley City in 1996.
During her years she enjoyed crocheting, knitting and making quilts. She also loved being around her family especially her grandchildren.
Florence was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Clarice and grandson Mark; two brothers, Morton Hanson and Gordon Hanson; two sisters Amelia Christenson, and Murial Holman.
Florence is survived by her daughter Faye (Ronald) Kingsley, Wheatland, North Dakota; son Gary (Kathy) Karlgaard, Litchville; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of the Red River Valley or ARC or .
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 17, 2020
