Florence M. Powell, 98, Fargo, ND formerly of Valley City, ND passed away at Vila Maria in Fargo on November 2, 2019. Visitation for Florence will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City on Thursday, November 7 from 5-7 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7. The memorial service will be on Friday, November 8 at 11 AM. Inurnment will be in Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Florence's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
