Sept. 4, 1926 - Sept. 20, 2019
Florence Radtke, 93, Wichita, KS, formerly Ypsilanti, N.D., passed away Friday, Sept. 20, in Wichita under the care of Kindred Hospice.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held at Memory Gardens, Valley City.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at oliver-nathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019