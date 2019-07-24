Martin, Floyd Dwaine, age 86 years, passed away peacefully at his home while on Hospice, on Sunday July 14th 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Nellie (DeBoer) Martin; brother Leonard Martin and sister, Annie Pfeifer.

Floyd was born in Stirum, N. Dak., on June 21, 1933 and he graduated high school from Cooperstown, N. Dak., in 1951. He joined the Air Force in 1951-1955, spending some of his service on the Island of Guam.

He met Mary Louise Birmingham in Victoria, Texas and they were married on June 7th1957 in Valley City, N. Dak.

Floyd attended Victoria Texas College from 1957-59 and then earned a B.S. degree in Education from Valley City State Teacher's College, N. Dak., in 1961. He then went on to the University of N. Dak. graduate school and received a Master's degree in 1962. He then taught school in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1962-63 and then moved back to Valley City, N. Dak., and taught Art and was Chairman of the Art Dept at Valley City State College from 1963-1977. In 1972 he took a year's sabbatical to pursue an MFA at Ohio State University, also teaching there as he finished his degree.

In 1977 he moved his family to New Brighton, MN., where he took a position at NorthWestern University in Roseville, MN., as Professor and Chairman of the art dept. from 1977-1994; when he retired.

Floyd was a gifted artist, and watercolor was his main media. He also wrote a book: "Understanding the Fear of the Lord" and it was published in 1999 and he was working on a second manuscript before he became ill.

He and his wife Mary enjoyed collecting antiques and participating in antique shows after his retirement.

..But most of all, Floyd loved the Lord and lived a life in obedience to Him. Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 25, 2019