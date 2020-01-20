|
Frances Snyder, 91, Valley City, N.D., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, in Sanford Palliative Care, Fargo, ND.
The funeral service for Frances will be 10:30 am, Thursday, January 23 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020