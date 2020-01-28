|
|
Frank E. Kaufman was born on February 1, 1959 to Edgar F. Kaufman and Tillie (Kauk) Kaufman. He went home to his heavenly Father on December 22 at 10 AM peacefully in his sleep at Hospice Care Center in Rapid City, SD.
Frank went to school in Jamestown and was baptized at Basilica Catholic Church and lived there until he married Sandy Shulter on July 8, 1976, and moved to Rapid City.
There he did various jobs until opened his body shop and then later a pawn shop.
He enjoyed motorcycle rides and long runs. He liked fishing, camping and gambling at the casino.
He loved his children and grand children, his wife and their two little Boston Terriers!
Children: Reinhart Schulter, Spearfish, SD; Tammy Schultes, Phillip, (Daryl), Yukon, OK; Rodger Kaufan, Loveland CO; Crystal Kaufan, Monroe (James), Port Orange, FL; and four grandchildren.
Sisters: Jane Casubon, Valley City, ND; Mary Schmidt (Mark), Jamestown, ND; Verna Scouler (Dean), Valley City, ND; Kathy Dunn (Doug), Bismarck, ND; Jessie Heck, Bismarck, ND;
Proceeded in Death by his grandparents: Pete and Marge Kauk of Lehr, ND, and Frank J. Kaufman and Jessie Kaufman of Jamestown, ND. Parents Loretta Kaufman of Valley City, ND, Donna Kringle of Bismarck, ND.
He has been cremated and an End of Life Service to be held in Rapid City, SD later in 2020 and laid to rest in Highland homes next to parents.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 27, 2020