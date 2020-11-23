1/1
Frederick Trader
Frederick E. Trader died on October 30, 2020, at age 96. He was born in Oriska, ND on Sept 16, 1924. Fred enlisted in the Army Air Corps (now USAF) and served in WWII as a 2nd Lieutenant Bombardier/Navigator. He moved to Omaha in 1950, met & married Dorothy Niday and obtained his BA in Retail Business from UNO. After various careers in Retail, Insurance and Advertising, he started FETCO Construction, where he worked on home remodeling for over 30 years before retiring. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings & their spouses, and wife of 55 years. He is survived by his two children, Shellee (Chuck) Seymour and Charlton (Sarah) Trader and grandchildren Nathan, Andrew, Kristen, Isabella and Cora. Fred donated his body to Science, as such, the family has postponed a memorial service until next year. Memorials may be made in Fred's name to Habitat for Humanity.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
