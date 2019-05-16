Fredrick W. Nannenga was born at home in Ovid Township, LaMoure County, North Dakota on December 12, 1933, the 9th child of Ibel and Alsena (Wiemann) Nannenga. He attended school in Verona, ND until the family moved south and across the road putting the family in the LaMoure school district; where he graduated from high school and met his future wife LeNoma Sylfest.

They were married in St. John's Lutheran Parsonage at Verona, ND on December 12, 1951. Fred worked as a mechanic, farmer, and an operating engineer for several road construction companies. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix virtually anything. He also raised livestock and had a passion for breeding and training horses. In 1979 he made a trip to Colorado Springs, CO to visit his son Rick and see his new granddaughter. He fell in love with the beauty of stained glass because of Rick's wife Laura, and became an avid craftsman of stained glass artwork. His last project is a lighted boxed window for the Trinity English Lutheran Church in LaMoure.

He loved to hunt with his children and grandchildren who have all grown up to be avid hunters; he was especially fond of hunting fox and coyotes with his greyhounds.

Fred is survived by his wife LeNoma of 67 years; 5 children, LeAnn (Darwin) Clarksean, Milaca, MN, Fredrick Jr. "Rick" (Laura), Hillsboro, OR, Melanie "Sue" Peterson (Randy Compson), Valley City, ND, Samuel "Bernie" (Beverly) Valley City, ND, and Christoffer "Chris" (Rachel) LaMoure, ND; 13 grandchildren,; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, all 9 siblings, a son-in-law and a grandson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in LaMoure. His funeral will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery near LaMoure. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary